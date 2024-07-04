Core Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,227,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 81,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 24,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 104,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.63. 217,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,749. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.79.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

