Core Wealth Partners LLC Takes $371,000 Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $51.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,808. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

