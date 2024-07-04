Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 268 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 95,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,924,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VBK traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.71. The stock had a trading volume of 115,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,005. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

