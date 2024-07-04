Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GWW. Loop Capital decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $959.44.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE GWW traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $915.51. 128,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,521. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $674.41 and a 52-week high of $1,034.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $925.86 and its 200-day moving average is $927.45.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

