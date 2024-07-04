Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,427. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day moving average of $106.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.