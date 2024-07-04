Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 16,834,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,263,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

