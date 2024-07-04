Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,766 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 88,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITA traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.15. 106,400 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

