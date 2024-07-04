Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $33.32 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $33,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.86. 2,845,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,656,597. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $64.90.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

