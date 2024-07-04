Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,449. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $202.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.37.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

