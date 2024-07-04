Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,508. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

