Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,122,000 after buying an additional 2,721,124 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,424,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,584,000 after acquiring an additional 167,401 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,541,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $392.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,319,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,951. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $400.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $389.66 and a 200 day moving average of $385.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

