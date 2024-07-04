Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,716 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 37.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,145,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,731,000 after acquiring an additional 360,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,519,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,617,000 after acquiring an additional 184,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.42. 844,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,560. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

