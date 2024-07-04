Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 143 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,540,197,000 after acquiring an additional 347,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,050,363,000 after buying an additional 195,670 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,240,783,000 after buying an additional 82,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $333.64. 1,732,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,205. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $330.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

