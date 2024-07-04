Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 823 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 29,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 130,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IWD traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $174.05. 761,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,250. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.56. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.