Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,087,600 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 3,283,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

CJREF stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a market cap of $31.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $222.79 million for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

