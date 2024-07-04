Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Cap of $2.27 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and $249.22 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.82 or 0.00010125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00041995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011272 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000614 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

