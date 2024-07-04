Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $73.96

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.96 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.08). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 84.60 ($1.07), with a volume of 578,606 shares trading hands.

Costain Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £246.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1,105.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Activity at Costain Group

In other Costain Group news, insider Alex Vaughan sold 282,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.99), for a total value of £220,305.54 ($278,656.13). Company insiders own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

