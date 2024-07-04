Craneware (LON:CRW) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,600 ($32.89) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.

Craneware Stock Performance

Shares of Craneware stock opened at GBX 2,330 ($29.47) on Tuesday. Craneware has a 52-week low of GBX 1,290 ($16.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,509.20 ($31.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,293.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,140.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £822.96 million, a PE ratio of 11,095.24 and a beta of 0.14.

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

