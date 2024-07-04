Craneware (LON:CRW) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,600 ($32.89) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.
Craneware Stock Performance
Shares of Craneware stock opened at GBX 2,330 ($29.47) on Tuesday. Craneware has a 52-week low of GBX 1,290 ($16.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,509.20 ($31.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,293.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,140.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £822.96 million, a PE ratio of 11,095.24 and a beta of 0.14.
Craneware Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Craneware
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Trading Halts Explained
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.