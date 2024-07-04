CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.