Critical Review: Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) versus Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF – Get Free Report) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fenikso and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fenikso N/A N/A N/A Coterra Energy 23.34% 10.75% 6.81%

Volatility and Risk

Fenikso has a beta of 22.89, indicating that its share price is 2,189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fenikso N/A N/A -$15.40 million N/A N/A Coterra Energy $5.91 billion 3.38 $1.63 billion $1.73 15.54

This table compares Fenikso and Coterra Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Fenikso.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fenikso and Coterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fenikso 0 0 0 0 N/A Coterra Energy 0 1 14 0 2.93

Coterra Energy has a consensus target price of $33.93, indicating a potential upside of 26.19%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Fenikso.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Fenikso on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fenikso

Fenikso Limited does not have significant operations. It was previously engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was formerly known as Lekoil Limited. Fenikso Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. It also operates natural gas and saltwater gathering and disposal systems in Texas. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. Coterra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

