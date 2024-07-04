Cronos (CRO) Price Tops $0.0849

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.26 billion and approximately $14.65 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00042919 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011674 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010530 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

