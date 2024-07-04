Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.53.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.4 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $96.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $581,503,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,603 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,573,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,582,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

