Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 11,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCEL opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Cryo-Cell International has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.47.
Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 64.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International
Cryo-Cell International Company Profile
Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cryo-Cell International
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.