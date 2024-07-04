Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 11,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCEL opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Cryo-Cell International has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 64.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV acquired a new stake in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV owned 0.17% of Cryo-Cell International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.