CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Lessened by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.5% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.70. 5,371,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,197,653. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.