Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.20% of Darling Ingredients worth $14,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $786,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 516.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 23,439 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,489. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

