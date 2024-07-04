DataHighway Price Hits $0.0465 on Exchanges (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, DataHighway has traded up 81% against the US dollar. DataHighway has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $198,994.32 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.04316492 USD and is up 80.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $237,982.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

