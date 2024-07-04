Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 19.2% of Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.59% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $23,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,676,000 after purchasing an additional 496,069 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 383,206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,235,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 266,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,179,000 after buying an additional 221,895 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 419,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after buying an additional 159,596 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.80. The company had a trading volume of 353,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,415. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $84.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.01.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.