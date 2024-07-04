DeepOnion Market Cap Tops $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00079607 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00022432 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010659 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion has official accounts on Telegram, Discord, Facebook, and YouTube.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

