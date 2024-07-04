Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.60

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.60 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.65 ($0.11), with a volume of 401292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.64. The stock has a market cap of £7.77 million, a P/E ratio of -141.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

