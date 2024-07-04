Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Devolver Digital Stock Performance
Shares of DEVO stock opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Devolver Digital has a 12-month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 34 ($0.43). The firm has a market cap of £149.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1,675.00 and a beta of -0.41.
Devolver Digital Company Profile
