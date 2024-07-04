Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Devolver Digital Stock Performance

Shares of DEVO stock opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Devolver Digital has a 12-month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 34 ($0.43). The firm has a market cap of £149.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1,675.00 and a beta of -0.41.

Devolver Digital Company Profile

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

