Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DVN

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DVN opened at $48.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.