DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,000,000.00 in Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Koch Thomas Von purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,526,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,816,087.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.49. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 211,351 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DMAC. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

