DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,000,000.00 in Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Koch Thomas Von purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,526,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,816,087.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.49. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on DMAC. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.
