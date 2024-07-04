Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Insider Jo Ann Quinif Buys 400 Shares

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) insider Jo Ann Quinif purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.24 per share, with a total value of $55,696.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,002.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $143.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.80. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.44 and a 1 year high of $188.28.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,473,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,239,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

