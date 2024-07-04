Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Position Lessened by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,211,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after buying an additional 42,461 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 490,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after purchasing an additional 101,285 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 846,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after buying an additional 39,419 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.14. 574,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,992. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

