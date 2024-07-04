DMC Group LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

DMC Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Jabil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.63.

Jabil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $110.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.37. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.18 and a 12-month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

