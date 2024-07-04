Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the May 31st total of 194,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Docebo Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 1.54. Docebo has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $56.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Docebo had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $51.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Docebo will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
