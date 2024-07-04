Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.43. 1,302,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $173.47. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.96.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.09.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

