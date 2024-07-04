Edmund (Ed) Charles Frederick Shaw Sells 75,000 Shares of Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) insider Edmund (Ed) Charles Frederick Shaw sold 75,000 shares of Power Metal Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £12,750 ($16,126.99).
Power Metal Resources Trading Up 2.7 %
Power Metal Resources stock opened at GBX 19 ($0.24) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £21.13 million, a PE ratio of -1,900.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.30. Power Metal Resources plc has a 52 week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 25.68 ($0.32).
About Power Metal Resources
