Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0023

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Electroneum has a market cap of $41.24 million and $1.03 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001455 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,975,609,355 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.