Elementis (LON:ELM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $139.06

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.06 ($1.76) and traded as high as GBX 151.80 ($1.92). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.81), with a volume of 357,871 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Elementis to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Elementis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Elementis

Elementis Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Elementis

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 145.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 139.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £875.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3,650.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20.

In other news, insider Ralph Hewins sold 136,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £196,562.88 ($248,624.94). In related news, insider Ralph Hewins sold 136,502 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.82), for a total value of £196,562.88 ($248,624.94). Also, insider Heejae Chae bought 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,640 ($62,787.76). Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

About Elementis

(Get Free Report)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.