EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

EMCOR Group has increased its dividend by an average of 29.2% per year over the last three years. EMCOR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $17.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of EME stock opened at $371.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $180.63 and a 1-year high of $401.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

