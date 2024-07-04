Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Encore Wire has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Encore Wire has a dividend payout ratio of 0.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $23.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.3%.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $289.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.38. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $150.51 and a 52 week high of $295.90.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIRE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

