Energy Web Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.08 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00003427 BTC on popular exchanges. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $98.36 million and $1.08 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energy Web Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 69,017,450 coins and its circulating supply is 51,716,576 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web Token (EWT) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency designed for the energy sector, operating on the Energy Web Chain. It focuses on integrating renewable energy sources for a sustainable energy ecosystem, facilitating transactions, incentivizing participants, and supporting decentralized energy applications.EWT is part of the Energy Web Foundation (EWF), a non-profit working on decentralized, decarbonized energy systems, collaborating with energy companies, tech providers, and developers.EWT’s utility includes transaction facilitation, governance through staking, incentivizing validators and developers, and access to decentralized energy applications. It’s pivotal in advancing renewables, energy efficiency, and decentralized energy solutions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energy Web Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energy Web Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energy Web Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energy Web Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.