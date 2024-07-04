Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Benjamin Hohl Sells 4,250 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $95,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $98,515.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $22,500.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $55,152.50.

On Thursday, April 11th, Benjamin Hohl sold 14,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $346,080.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELVN opened at $21.55 on Thursday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVN. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,397 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELVN shares. Baird R W upgraded Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enliven Therapeutics

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.