Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,630,000 after buying an additional 137,044 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.06. 2,236,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,137. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

