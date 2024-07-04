EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Short Interest Up 9.4% in June

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,900 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 205,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 160.6 days.
EQB Stock Performance
EQGPF opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35. EQB has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $71.76.
EQB Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EQB
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.