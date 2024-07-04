EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Short Interest Up 9.4% in June

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,900 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 205,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 160.6 days.

EQB Stock Performance

EQGPF opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35. EQB has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $71.76.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

