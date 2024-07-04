EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in EQT by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,883,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,922,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,222 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of EQT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,320,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $785,580,000 after purchasing an additional 632,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in EQT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,425,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $673,678,000 after buying an additional 265,297 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in EQT by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,934,000 after buying an additional 324,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQT. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

EQT Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,643,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.62. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

