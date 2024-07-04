Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $270.19 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Equifax alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EFX

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $1,235,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 1,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $515,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $204,218,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equifax by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,514,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $405,051,000 after purchasing an additional 633,887 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $154,667,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $126,794,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $240.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $275.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.