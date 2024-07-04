ERC20 Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $72.23 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $72.23 million and approximately $10.56 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012338 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008632 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,007.60 or 0.99857907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012246 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00067171 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.06399933 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.