Ethereum Classic Price Hits $20.49 on Major Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and $215.15 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $20.49 or 0.00035894 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,073.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.74 or 0.00570746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010086 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00112857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.15 or 0.00271844 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00038847 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00063238 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,787,730 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.